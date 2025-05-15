CHIEFTAINESS WAITWIKA CONDEMNS THEFT OF DC’s OFFICIAL VEHICLE, CALLS FOR THOROUGH INVESTIGATIONS



Chieftainess Waitwika of the Namwanga people of Nakonde has expressed deep sadness and disappointment over the theft of the District Commissioner’s official vehicle in Nakonde.





In an interview with Chete FM news from her palace, her royal highness has described the incident as a lack of patriotism and love for Zambia.





The traditional leader states that the vehicle has been instrumental in serving the district, particularly in the monitoring government programs.



She has called for serious investigations into the matter, stressing that the theft is not only a loss to the District Commissioner but also to the community.





Chieftainess Waitwika has further condemned the rising incidents of theft and other forms of lawlessness in the district, stating that they are denting the district’s image and may negatively impact development.





She has urged residents of Nakonde to take responsibility and show love for one another, emphasizing the need for collective effort in maintaining peace and security in the community.





The vehicle, a white Toyota Land Cruiser, was suspectedly stolen from the Nakonde Town Council premises between Saturday last week and Monday this week.





The vehicle was discovered missing on Tuesday morning, May 13.



The police have been informed, and investigations are ongoing.