CHIENGE MP QUESTIONS STATES DECISION TO APPEAL HER ACQUITTAL



Chienge Member of Parliament Given Katuta has questioned the State’s decision to appeal her acquittal in a matter in which she was accused of threatening violence against Times of Zambia photojournalist Henry Chunza.





Ms Katuta, who was accused of threatening violence and spitting on the Lusaka photojournalist was acquitted by the Lusaka Magistrate Court on 22nd December, 2025.





Speaking in an interview with KBN TV news, she says the appeal against her acquittal does not make sense and that she will wait to see the grounds on which it has been lodged.





Ms Katuta has also alleged that her announcement to stand as a presidential candidate for the 2026 August Elections has unsettled the ruling UPND.





Ms Katuta claims that the UPND party knows that if a woman enters the race with force, it will not stand a chance in election.



KBN TV