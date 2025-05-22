CHIENGI MP FOUND WITH CASE TO ANSWER OVER ALLEGED THREATS AGAINST JOURNALIST





By Nelson Zulu



The Lusaka Magistrates Court has ruled that Chiengi member of parliament Given Katuta has a case to answer in a matter where she is accused of threatening violence against Times of Zambia photojournalist Henry Chunza.





Magistrate Idah Phiri said the prosecution had established a prima facie case, warranting Ms. Katuta to enter her defence, which is set to begin in august 2025.





The 54-year-old legislator, who has denied the charge, is accused of threatening the journalist during an incident that occurred on July 21, 2023, shortly after she was ordered to leave the National Assembly by Speaker Nelly Mutti.





It is alleged that Ms. Katuta spat on the photojournalist during the encounter while demanding that he delete photographs he had taken of her.



PHOENIX NEWS