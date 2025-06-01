CHIFUNABULI’S LUBWE MISSION 120TH ANNIVERSARY PREPARATIONS RECEIVE K800,000 PRESIDENTIAL PLEDGE.





1 June 2025



CHIFUNABULI – President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his support for the Catholic Church by pledging K800,000 towards the upcoming 120th anniversary celebrations of Lubwe Mission in Chifunabuli District slated for 28 June 2025.





St Joseph’s Parish Priest Father Mukobekwa read the President’s pledge during a fundraising dinner dance yesterday which attracted both government officials and members of the Catholic clergy, united in their commitment to honour one of Zambia’s oldest mission centres.





The President was at the event represented by Fisheries and Livestock Minister Peter Kapala who was a guest of honour and was accompanied by Luapula Province Minister Nason Musonda, Provincial UPND Chairman Alfred Mwape, Chifunabuli District Commissioner Stanley Mukosa, Catholic priests and nuns, and other local leaders.





In his remarks, Hon. Kapala paid tribute to the early Catholic missionaries, noting: “What began as a single seed of faith in 1905 at Chankasupa Village has grown into a vibrant diocese with 12 parishes serving the entire Luapula Province.”





He also emphasized the long-standing collaboration between the Church and the government in advancing social development.





“The Church provides the moral compass, while the government offers policy and resources. Together, we can deliver sustainable development,” he said as he pledged to personally contribute 200 bags of mealie meal and two cows towards the event.





“As a nation, we are called to protect this legacy, support the vulnerable, and carry the mission forward,” Hon. Kapala added, reaffirming the government’s continued partnership with the Church.





With less than a month to go before the anniversary, both Church and government stakeholders have pledged to work together to make the celebration a meaningful and memorable occasion for the people of Luapula Province and beyond.



