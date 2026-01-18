CHIINDA DISMISSES MUUNDA’s COMPLAINT, DEFENDS NUNDWE’s CHAWAMA VICTORY





Opposition aspiring Munali Member of Parliament Chrispin Chiinda has taken a firm stance against a complaint lodged by Morgan Muunda, the losing UPND candidate in the just-ended Chawama by-elections, describing it as a weak attempt to overturn an electoral defeat through technical arguments rather than democratic acceptance.





Muunda has formally appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), calling for the withdrawal of Bright Nundwe’s nomination before his swearing-in scheduled for 15th February 2026.





In his complaint, Muunda argues that Nundwe did not qualify to contest the Chawama by-election, which was conducted using the 2021 Electoral Register, alleging that Nundwe is not registered in Lusaka Province as required by law.





He further cites Section 35 of the ECZ Act, urging the Commission to act against what he terms electoral fraud and to pronounce a lawful candidate.





Reacting sharply, Chiinda dismissed Muunda’s claims, insisting that Bright Nundwe was validly nominated and duly elected by the people of Chawama.



“Hon. Bright Nundwe has a valid voter’s card for Chawama and he voted. The nomination and election were lawful,” Chiinda said.





“We understand that it is painful to lose an election, but losing does not give anyone a licence to mislead the public or pressure institutions to reverse the will of the people.”





Chiinda questioned why Muunda, as a UPND candidate, did not raise the alleged concerns during the nomination period when the law provides clear procedures for objections.





He argued that bringing up eligibility issues only after defeat exposes what he described as political desperation and entitlement by the ruling party.



In a thinly veiled jab at the UPND, Chiinda noted the irony of a party that once championed respect for institutions now appearing eager to weaponize them when electoral outcomes do not go its way. “The ECZ is not there to heal political wounds,” he said. “Its role is to administer elections according to the law, which it has already done in Chawama.”





He further warned that Muunda’s complaint risks undermining confidence in the electoral process by suggesting, without evidence, that the Commission failed in its duties.





According to Chiinda, if Muunda genuinely believes the law was breached, the courts not press statements and public appeals remain the appropriate avenue for redress.