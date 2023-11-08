CHIKANKATA BANANA TRADERS SUE GOVERNMENT

BANANA vendors at Turnpike in Chikankata District have dragged the Council to court for attempting to relocate them to a new trading area.

The vendors have filed an injunction at the Kafue Magistrate Court in an attempt to stop the Council from effecting a ban on vending from the road side.

Chikankata District Commissioner Timothy Chipolyonga confirmed the development to Byta FM News disclosing that the vendors have dragged the council to court demanding for the construction of the stands near the road side.

He however argues that decision to move vendors from Turnpike to the newly constructed Turnpike Market is in line with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development’s directive to relocate vendors.

Last month, Chikankata Town Council ordered the vendors away from Turnpike.

