Chikankata MP wonders where Zambia would be if current development started in 1964





CHIKANKATA constituency member of parliament Jacqueline Sabao, has expressed regret over lost time and opportunities to achieve greater development for the nation.





Speaking when she commissioned the Chikani Boarding School yesterday, which was funded by the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), Sabao contemplated Zambia’s developmental path since independence.





She expressed her conviction that if the country had been able to maintain the current pace of progress over the years, it would have achieved far greater milestones and would have become an enviable and prosperous nation.





Sabao reiterated that when she sits down to reflect, she only starts imagining how this country would have been heaven on earth.





“If only development in the country started in 1964 like it is now, Zambia would have achieved a more impressive milestone,” she said.





Sabao lauded the UPND administration’s significant strides in the country, citing Chikankata constituency as a major beneficiary.





She revealed that in just four years of the UPND being in office, the government has overseen the completion of over 50 developmental projects in the region, a clear demonstration of their commitment to accelerating economic and social growth.





“If this level of development had begun in 1964, we would have witnessed an unparalleled transformation. Just in the four years that UPND has been in power, we have achieved greater things,” she said.





In their five year term, the UPND administration has overseen numerous developmental projects including, free education, creation of jobs, infrastructure development, construction or improving of roads among others.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba August 15, 2025