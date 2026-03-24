CHIKO WISE DIES FROM CARDIAC COMPLICATIONS



By: Sun Fm TV Reporter



Copperbelt Based artist Chiko Wise has died from complications related to a pre-existing cardiac condition.





Chiko Wise was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital in the early hours of this morning, around 03:00 hours, after being rushed there as his condition worsened.





According to the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM), the celebrated musician was known for several chart-topping songs, including Mukasende (Napapata Ba Mayo), Shintwala (featuring Afunika), Kumanda (featuring B1 Mr Perfecto), and Gelo Wamawanu by Afunika featuring Chiko Wise.





He is survived by his wife and children.



Further details regarding funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in due course.

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