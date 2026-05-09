CHIKUFYA TAYALI PLEADS FOR BRIAN MUNDUBILE



LET’S LEARN FROM THE MISTAKES OF OTHERS

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At a risk of being disowned, or ostracized, or even denied financial help, I am at it again to give my honest view on this issue of Brian Mundubile.





I hope no one will doubt that I am currently a supporter of Hakainde Hichilema. However support should never mean silence when something is not right, and loyalty should never require me to lie to myself.





This is where many people lose me and accuse me of being a traitor, or unreliable.



I would rather be honest than slowly die inside, lose who I am, especially when I believe in the very leadership I am speaking about.



Yes, I understand how this may look. Some will call me inconsistent, even duplicitous, because Brian Mundubile is a friend who stood with me during very difficult times. But this is not about friendship.





This is about principle and the future of our Country.



So let me ask….🤔



What are we really trying to achieve by barring Brian Mundubile from contesting?



If the argument is that he posses a treat to some extent because he has a following, then what happens to his supporters after he is barred?



Will his supporters just disappear?



On election day, what will do? Will they stay home and not vote?





Don’t we risk a situation whereby they turn out in numbers to vote for someone else other than President Hichilema?



And what about the ordinary citizens, the ones who is not politically aligned to any political party?



Will they see this as strategy… or as unfairness and come out in numbers to vote against the ruling party?



Because perception matters. And sometimes, perception can be more powerful than reality.





Then there is Mundubile himself.



Does he go home quietly?

Or does he reorganize, regroup, and align with others?



This might be a point of unity which many people have been looking for. Instead of splitting votes among opposition, we might be consolidating it.





Politics has a way of turning excluded individuals into heroes, or forcing people alliances of conveniences.



And that is where the real danger begins.



Look beyond our borders.





In Senegal, Ousmane Sonko was barred from contesting. But that did not end his influence, it amplified it.



His exclusion energized his base, and the movement did not die. Instead, it found another vehicle in Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who rode that wave straight into the presidency.





The intention was to contain a man, however

the result was the very opposite and the ruling party lost.



In Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan and the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi, are very strong, but the arrest of Tundu Lissu, made it look like there was a strong opposition.





During and after elections Tanzania was in the news for bad reasons, political violence, out of perception that Tundu Lissu was a strong candidate who could have won the elections.



Can we learn some lessons?



Suppressing competition does not remove it, it reshapes it, often in more unpredictable and volatile ways.





And we don’t even have to look far for a more stronger example.



Right here at home, President Hakainde Hichilema himself became a symbol of resilience because of the heavy-handed treatment he endured under Edgar Lungu. What was meant to weaken him ended up strengthening him. It built sympathy. It built momentum. It built a movement and today, he is the incumbent President.





Do you want to die from the po!son that k!lled your predecessors.



You may think you are eliminating competition, but in reality, you may be creating a political martyrs



And martyrs do not fade, they grow.





Whoever is pushing the agenda to bar Brian Mundubile must think twice.



Because if he emerges as a victim and decides to rally behind another person, perhaps someone like KaKalaba, the political equation can change very quickly.



These mingalatos have a way of backfiring.



Let us not create unnecessary resistance when the ground is already favorable.





President Hichilema is in a strong position. In many ways, he has already won the confidence of the people. The focus should be on consolidating that trust, not risking it through actions that may appear unjust, or excessive, or dictatorship.





Because in politics, winning is not just about defeating your opponent, you need GOODWILL to rule properly and achieve your vision.



I humbly submit, hope you will not hate me for this.



TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!