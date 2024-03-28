Chilanga woman uses fake certificate to work in government for 13 years

A 41-YEAR-OLD woman of Chilanga district has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) after it was discovered that she used a fake certificate in 2011 to attain a job in the Ministry of Agriculture as a typist.

According to investigations Chefu Musonda, was a stenographer at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development as well.

She has been charged with two offenses: uttering a false document and obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretenses.

13 years ago Musonda’s heart pounded in her chest as she handed over the certificate. The once crisp certificate, now worn and creased from years of use, felt heavy in her sweating palms.

But for over a decade, Musonda had used it and lived a secret life.

The unassuming typist at the Ministry of Agriculture hid a web of deceit – The certificate she created, from imagination had unlocked the doors to government employment.

On June 17, 2011, Musonda went to the Ministry of Agriculture with a Certificate in Secretarial and Office Management which she created and was given her coveted job in Government.

And with each kwacha hitting her account the guilt slowly faded away with every passing year.

Before her fortress of lies came crumbling down she allegedly managed to steal over K500,000 from government since the time she was employed.

According to the ACC head of corporate communications Timothy Moono, Musonda knowingly used a fake certificate in Secretarial and Office Management (Serial Number 4376) to secure employment as a typist at the Ministry of Agriculture between 2010 and 2011.

The certificate was purportedly issued by Evelyn Hone College.

“Details in the second count are that Ms Musonda, on dates between 17th

June 2011 to 21st March, 2024, being a public officer namely, typist at the Ministry of Agriculture, dishonestly and with false pretence purported to have a Certificate in Secretarial and Office Management by virtual of which she was employed as a typist and did fraudulently obtain pecuniary advantage amounting to K532,392.12 from Ministry of Agriculture,” Moono revealed.

Moono said Musonda was released on bond waiting for court appearance soon

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba