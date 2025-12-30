Childbirth isn’t a man’s profession – Opposition leader Enock Tonga



THIRD Liberation Movement Party president Enock Tonga believes men should not be involved in childbirth and that male midwives should be banned immediately, a policy which he seeks to pursue once elected republican president in 2026.





Tonga said childbirth is a sensitive and private process that should only be handled by women, arguing that the presence of men in delivery rooms is morally wrong and culturally unacceptable.





Appearing on Diamond TV Breakfast Show today, he described male midwifery as deeply troubling as men are now participating in activities during birth delivery that they should never be part of.





“Childbirth is not a man’s profession and the growing involvement of men in midwifery has crossed acceptable boundaries. It has gone too far. They even touch where men should not touch when women are delivering babies,” he said.





“Some may be professional, but we should not entertain that.”



He argued that men have many other career options and questioned why a man would choose midwifery.





“There are so many professions a man can fit into. Why should a man be thinking of becoming a woman through a profession?” Tonga asked.





The opposition leader also criticised women who say they feel comfortable being assisted by male midwives, questioning what that says about society.





“I have seen women saying they are more comfortable being [assisted to deliver] by men. What kind of women are we having in the Republic of Zambia?” he asked.





Referring to labour pain, Tonga said that although childbirth is painful, it should not lead to what he described as abnormal situations in the delivery room, questioning whether women lose control during labour.





He said the law must step in to protect them.



“Biblically, the Bible says you go through pain and the pain a woman goes through cannot be explained, but that does not mean normal limits should be crossed,” he stated.





“Do women become abnormal in the delivery room that they open their legs for men? We need to protect women by the law so that childbirth is done normally.”



Tonga also made it clear that he would never accept male midwifery within his own family.





“I can’t allow my son to even talk about being a male midwife. This stance would remain firm even if it affects my political support. Leadership requires standing by one’s beliefs.”





“I am not here to kneel down or beg for votes. People have a decision to make,” stated Tonga.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba December 30, 2025