Chile One’s dad dies after a short illness

CELEBRATED artiste Obed Chileshe widely known as Chile One MrZambia, has lost his father Frank Chileshe



The late Chileshe passed away yesterday afternoon, after a short illness.

The sad development has been confirmed by the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) in an official statement issued by spokesperson Edmond Mbanga Miti.



ZAM said it received the news with deep sorrow, describing Chileshe as a supportive father who played an important role in the upbringing and career journey of one of Zambia’s most loved music artistes.



“It is with deep sorrow that the Zambia Association of Musicians announces the passing of Frank Chileshe, beloved father of Zambian artiste Obed Chileshe a.k.a Chile One MrZambia,” Miti stated.



The association extended its condolences to Chile One, the Chileshe family, relatives and close friends during this difficult time.

ZAM further said it stands in solidarity with the bereaved family, recognising the role the late Chileshe played in supporting the artiste’s rise in the music industry.



The association has since called on members of the music fraternity and fans across the country to keep the family in prayer.



Meanwhile, funeral and burial arrangements will be communicated once the family finalises the details.

(Kalemba)