“Chilebanyonga!” – Kawambwa Village Headman Teases PF, Promises ‘Talasalapuka’ on Lungu in 2026



In a fiery and theatrically charged moment that sent laughter rippling through the crowd, a senior village headman in Kawambwa dropped the political mic declaring that “it is paining PF deep-deep” to watch Hakainde Hichilema lead the country with a calmness they can’t match.



Speaking during a UPND mobilization meeting following high-profile defections, the traditional leader didn’t hold back. With a mischievous smile, he looked straight into the cameras and said, “Chilebanyonga bane… HH kuteka, napapata. Bakali mu shock!” (It’s hurting them, my friends… HH is ruling, please. They’re still in shock!)



But the punchline came when he boldly declared that in 2026, Kawambwa and the entire Luapula would perform a “Talasalapuka pwaku aitika” on former President Edgar Lungu a dramatic reference to political rejection delivered Zambian-style: with noise, energy, and no turning back.



“You’ll just hear Pwakaaa! on the ballot. We’re not joking. Let him come,” the headman said, triggering cheers from the crowd.-KUMWESU