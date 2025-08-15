CHILESHE HAILS UPND’S FOUR YEARS IN POWER, CITING DEBT CUTS, JOBS, AND CDF GROWTH





LUSAKA — United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Team Editor, Cosmas Chileshe, has hailed the party’s four years in government as a “firm foundation” for Zambia’s economic development, describing the period as “a step in the right direction” marked by significant gains in debt reduction, job creation, and constituency development.





Speaking on The Burning Issue programme on 5FM Radio this morning, Mr. Chileshe said the New Dawn administration inherited an economy “in a python of debt” but, under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, “over 90 percent of the debt” has since been addressed.





He recalled that under the previous administration, a nationwide employment freeze left many graduates without opportunities.





“In just four years, the government has created jobs across the education, defence, and health sectors, and continues to employ more Zambians,” he said.





Mr. Chileshe also pointed to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) increase from K1.6 million to K36.1 million per constituency, a change benefiting all 156 constituencies nationwide. “The CDF increment has transformed communities and improved lives,” he added.





On agriculture, he noted that despite challenges such as drought, the government’s medium- and long-term measures had contributed to a bumper harvest this year.





He further stated that Zambia had been positioned as a regional economic hub, with foundations in place that would yield even greater results beyond 2026.





“The economic fundamentals have been set. We have achieved about 90 percent of our promises,” he said, citing currency stability, restored investor confidence, and the reopening of previously liquidated mines.





Mr. Chileshe stressed that the UPND communication unit would continue to highlight government achievements so that citizens understand “the economy is on the right trajectory.”





Urging patience among Zambians, he said while progress had been made, some benefits would take more time to fully manifest. “With the leadership in place, we have laid the foundation, people will soon start seeing more results,” he said.





He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to economic growth, community development, and job creation, insisting that the New Dawn government had put the country “on a path of sustainable progress.”



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM