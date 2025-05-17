CHILILABOMBWE SHOWCASES RESILIENCE AND PROGRESS IN AGRICULTURE AND MINING SECTORS



By Wagon Media



Telling the Story of a Rising Zambia



Chililabombwe, Copperbelt Province – The spirit of resilience and determination was on full display today as the Chililabombwe District Agriculture and Mining Show officially opened at Kamenza East Show Grounds. The event, held under the theme “Adapting to Climate Change,” brought together farmers, miners, and local leaders to reflect on growth, adaptation, and future opportunities in the district.





In officiating the event, we saluted the hard-working people of Chililabombwe who, despite the harsh drought conditions of last year, have remained steadfast in their agricultural pursuits. Thanks to President Hakainde Hichilema’s decisive leadership and call to action, the Copperbelt region is now on track to produce a bumper harvest. This is expected to result in greater mealie meal availability and declining prices, a much-needed relief for many Zambian households.





We also spotlighted government efforts to make farming more sustainable. Notably, increased fertilizer production in Lusaka and Kafue will soon bring down costs for small-scale and commercial farmers alike.





Farmers were encouraged to sell their maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) at the forthcoming official floor price rather than fall prey to middlemen offering unfair deals. Additionally, we reminded families to prioritize food security by retaining sufficient maize for household consumption.





Chililabombwe’s development under President Hichilema is tangible. From the modernization of the Kasumbalesa Border Post to road infrastructure upgrades and revitalization of the mining sector, the government’s commitment to this key district is unwavering.





The show served as a testament to how unity, innovation, and leadership can turn adversity into opportunity — positioning Chililabombwe as a model of rural and industrial transformation in Zambia.



