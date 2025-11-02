Chiluba govt hired pr0st!tute to say I r@ped her, recalls Justice Ngulube

Chiluba govt hired pr0stitute to say I r@ped her, recalls Justice Ngulube
JUSTICE Matthew Ngulube, who served as Chief Justice from 1993 to 2002, had a judicial career marked by both distinction and controversy, News Diggers reports.
After ruling in favour of the opposition in the Christine Mulundika case, a highly political case, the then Chiluba-led government turned against him. What followed, he recalls, was one of the darkest chapters of his life. A fabricated accusation that he had raped a girl.
“They cooked up a story that I had raped my cleaner,” he said. “But there was no such person, they just hired a prostitute to come and say I had raped her.”
TV Yatu November 2, 2025.
It was Remmy Mushota as far as I remember.
That was sad. I remember the media even displaying the pants of the R*ape victim.
We were young then, couldn’t differentiate between black and white..and took in the story hook and Sink.
Things people can do!
The chap whose newspaper was used to spread the lie is around.