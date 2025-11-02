Chiluba govt hired pr0st!tute to say I r@ped her, recalls Justice Ngulube

Chiluba govt hired pr0stitute to say I r@ped her, recalls Justice Ngulube





JUSTICE Matthew Ngulube, who served as Chief Justice from 1993 to 2002, had a judicial career marked by both distinction and controversy, News Diggers reports.





After ruling in favour of the opposition in the Christine Mulundika case, a highly political case, the then Chiluba-led government turned against him. What followed, he recalls, was one of the darkest chapters of his life. A fabricated accusation that he had raped a girl.





“They cooked up a story that I had raped my cleaner,” he said. “But there was no such person, they just hired a prostitute to come and say I had raped her.”



TV Yatu November 2, 2025.