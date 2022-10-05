Chilufya Tayali has been granted K 5000 cash bail in the matter he’s accused of assault

ECONOMIC and Equity Party (EPP) leader Chilufya Tayali has appeared in the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court for allegedly assaulting a female police officer by hitting her with a kettle on the face while in custody.

Tayali was in custody for a case concerning Defamation of the President when he allegedly assaulted woman constable Melody Malama.

He has since appeared in court for assault on a police officer and has also been granted bail, pending trial of K5,000 along with two working surities.

When the matter came up before the Lusaka Magistrate Irene Phiri, Tayali’s lawyer , Mwansa Chambaila made an application for his client’s bail pending trial.

“It is our humble Application that the accused be granted bail pending trial as the offence he has been charged with is a bailable offence. Further your honour, if the accused is granted bail, he will attend court proceedings on all given dates and he will not interfere with witnesses in the matter,” he said.

Mr Chambaila added that the accused was ready to abide by conditions the court would impose.

In response, State prosecutors did not object to the application, however, urged the court to attach weight to the conditions to ensure that Tayali attends court.

Magistrate Phiri granted bail in the sum K5, 000 cash in their own recognisance with two sureties of traceable residences .

Meanwhile, Mr Tayali’s lawyer, Mr Chambaila in an interview with journalists said Tayali was initially charged with Defamation of the President when he was in custody and for that particular offence, he was given police bond.

“Unfortunately whilist in custody, there was an incident involving a female police officer and after that incident he was charged with Assault on a police officer contrary to the laws of Zambia. So what happened is that when he was given police bond, he was supposed to remain in custody and so we proceeded to put up a case of habeas corpus, but then he was brought to court and we made an application for bail. And bail has been granted and so at least you can say that justice has been served,” he said.

Mr Chambaila further added that for the initial charge, which was Defamation of the President, the matter has not been brought to court.

