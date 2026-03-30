China Accused of Using Fake LinkedIn Profiles to Spy on NATO and EU Officials



European security sources have revealed an alleged intelligence operation by China involving fake profiles on LinkedIn to gather sensitive information from officials linked to NATO and the European Union.





According to reports from Brussels, the operation targeted dozens of individuals across allied institutions and EU bodies. The scheme reportedly involved operatives posing as recruiters, initially offering paid research tasks before gradually requesting non-public or classified information.





Investigations indicate that commonly used fake identities included profiles such as “Kevin Zhang,” allegedly representing a fictitious firm named “Oriental Consulting” based in Hong Kong. Targets across countries including France, Belgium, and the United Kingdom were reportedly offered payments ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars.





Belgium’s Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden warned that similar approaches have been used globally for years, with government officials, academics, and other high-profile individuals unknowingly contacted by operatives linked to Chinese intelligence.





The information sought reportedly includes EU sanctions policies, strategic planning within NATO, and regional security matters, particularly those related to Taiwan, highlighting growing concerns over cyber-enabled espionage and information security risks within Western institutions.