China Announces Military Support for Iran Amid U.S-Israel War threats



China has openly declared support for Iran as tensions escalate over fears of a possible U.S. military strike.





Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing supports Iran in safeguarding its national stability and legitimate rights, while cautioning against the use of force in international relations.





The statement comes amid reports of a significant U.S. military buildup in the Middle East and continued nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Concerns over a potential strike have intensified as diplomatic efforts remain fragile.





China maintains strong economic and strategic ties with Iran, particularly in energy cooperation and long-term infrastructure agreements. Analysts say Beijing’s position could become a decisive factor if the crisis deepens.





The growing alignment between China and Iran is raising fears of a broader geopolitical confrontation that could draw in the United States, further destabilizing the region.