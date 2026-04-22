China Deploys Warships Near Japan Amid Rising Pacific Tensions



China has deployed multiple warships in the Pacific to conduct military drills, as regional tensions continue to rise.





The exercises come during ongoing joint military drills between the United States Armed Forces and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the same broader region, signaling increased strategic activity by major powers.





The move also follows a recent passage of a Japanese destroyer through the Taiwan Strait, an area that remains highly sensitive for China.





Beijing says its naval activity is routine training, while regional observers see a pattern of reciprocal military signaling among China, Japan, and the United States in the Indo-Pacific.





Analysts warn that while these drills are not direct confrontations, the close timing and proximity increase the risk of miscalculation at sea, especially in already contested waters.



#M21News