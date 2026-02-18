China €x£cutes convicted child s£x offenders, re affirms zero tolerance for crimes against minors

Chinese authorities have carried out executions of individuals convicted of sexually assaulting minors.

According to the state media, the move is part of a continued “zero tolerance” approach toward crimes against children.

Officials said the cases involved severe offences against minors and were processed in accordance with Chinese criminal law.

The executions were approved following judicial review procedures required under China’s legal system.

China maintains the death penalty for a range of serious crimes, including certain violent offences.

In recent years, courts have publicly emphasised tougher sentencing for crimes involving children, particularly sexual assault and abuse.

Authorities stated that harsh punishment is intended to serve as both justice for victims and a strong deterrent against similar crimes.

Human rights organisations have long criticised China’s use of capital punishment, citing concerns about transparency and due process.

However, Chinese officials argue that strict enforcement reflects public demand for strong measures against violent crime.