China Eyes Backdoor Aid to Iran Amid U.S. Strikes – But Stops Short of Full Commitment





U.S. intelligence reports indicate Beijing is gearing up to quietly funnel financial support, aircraft spare parts, and missile components to Iran as the conflict with America and Israel intensifies.





Yet China treads carefully. The regime’s massive dependence on Persian Gulf oil – especially through the vulnerable Strait of Hormuz, which carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s daily supply – forces restraint. Disruptions there would hammer China’s economy and spike global energy prices.





Beijing’s playbook remains classic: provide just enough covert help via intermediaries to keep Tehran in the fight, while avoiding direct confrontation with Washington that could jeopardize its oil lifeline or invite crippling sanctions.





This cautious lifeline underscores a deeper reality – China talks peace and stability publicly but enables rogue actors behind the scenes when it serves its strategic interests. For now, self-preservation trumps full-throated alliance.