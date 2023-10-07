CHINA IN AFRICA: THE ZAMBIAN STORY BOOK LAUNCHED

…. as Hon Katotobwe says the book brings out very essence of intellectualism which is to document issues

Lusaka… Friday October 6, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Luapula Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Chanda Katotobwe has praised Ambassador Anthony Mukwita for writing China in Africa: The Zambian story book saying the writing of the book brings out the very essence of intellectualism which is to document issues.

Hon Katotobwe, who is also Tomorrow Investments Ltd Founder and Board Chairperson, says this thought provoking book initiates discourse, which will brew ideas that blossom and propel development.

Speaking during the launch of the book, the Luapula Constituency lawmaker says the society will often appreciate the pedestals built as a result of this discourse and may even forget the first person who initiated this conversation which poked many minds but posterity will always decorate such intellectuals who leave behind indelible data for the benefit of the future generations.

“Notable publications of Ambassador Anthony Mukwita include: Against all Odds – centered on Edgar Lungu’s humility. This documented humility contributed to ECL’s ascendancy to Zambia’s presidency following the death of late President Michael Sata,” said Hon Katotobwe who was the guest of honor.

“The simplicity which was captured in the book marked Lungu’s presidency against the common expectation and view that a president should be seen to have self-importance. The impact of this book goes beyond our generation as demystifying the office of the president; giving hope to an innocent Zambian child in a remote village of the country that he or she can one day ascend to being President of Zambia.”

He said with the surge of BRICS, China’s participation in many sectors will remain unavoidable for decades or centuries to come.

Hon Katotobwe said this or the in-depth understanding of geopolitics will lead to collaboration from which maintains the balance between co-operation and independence or sovereignty.

“Lastly, as Founder and Board Chairperson of Tomorrow Investment Ltd and on behalf of the board of directors, management and staff, we are happy to have contributed to this history as sponsors of the publication. Tomorrow Investments limited was formed in 1989 providing specialized works to the construction industry, then migrated to full fledged construction company involved in civil engineering and building works. Tomorrow Investments Ltd is 34 years old and a Zambian owned. In over 30 years, Tomorrow Investments Ltd has competed in over nine hundred (900) competitive bids, with an average success rate of 6 percent. This translates to 900/30 = 30 bids annually of which 28 bids are lost and two bids are successful. For the past 30 years, we have successfully executed over 60 projects,” he concluded.

Speaking earlier, senior citizen and former diplomat Dr. Kasuka Mutukwa said the the book is a world class book written for the global audience.

Dr. Mutukwa said the focus of the book is how states interact as well as non state actors.

The book is selling at K400 per copy.