China is allegedly preparing to invade and takeover Taiwan by force

We could be witnessing anorther intense fight between the United States and China with Taiwan being the sacrificial lamb.

United States Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth has accused China of stepping up preparations for Taiwan invasion and takeover.

The US secretary during the highly talked about Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore warned that China is actively preparing for a potential military invasion of Taiwan.

He stated that China is no longer just building up its military forces to take Taiwan but also actively training for it, every day.

Speaking about his allegations, He described the threat posed by China as real and potentially imminent.

He then turned attention to China’s frequent military exercises, including those simulating blockades of the self-governing island, which Beijing claims as its territory.

Hegseth emphasized that any attempt by China to conquer Taiwan by force would be met with consequences from the United States.

He therefore urged regional allies to increase defense spending and strengthen their territories and reaffirm U.S’ commitment to supporting Taiwan and its partners in the region, such as Japan and the Philippines.