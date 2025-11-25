China is now building full-scale mockups of Taiwanese and U.S.-supplied weapons for PLA strike training.





Fresh footage shows detailed replicas of:



• M142 HIMARS

• Thunderbolt-2000 (雷霆2000) MLRS

• Humvee variants

• CM-32 “Clouded Leopard” IFV

• Other ROC armored vehicles and launchers





China has been constructing these mock targets at multiple training bases since at least mid-2024, but the new models are far more accurate and appear tailored to systems Taiwan has received from the U.S. over the last two years.





Beijing is rehearsing how to destroy Taiwan’s core ground forces and U.S.-origin platforms on Day 1 of a conflict.