China is tightening the screws: censorship in the country is about to get even stronger





Xi Jinping has ordered stricter control over the internet.

China already has extremely heavy censorship: many foreign apps are blocked, and Western film studios are forced to comply with Communist Party demands if they don’t want to lose access to the Chinese market.





Under the Chinese leader’s directive, authorities must intensify oversight of online platforms, bloggers, and MCN agencies that manage influencer accounts.





They are required to show “social responsibility” and to spread only “positive content.”