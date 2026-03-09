CHINA IS WATCHING EVERY MOVE TRUMP MAKES — AND FEEDING IT ALL TO IRAN





While President Donald Trump launches airstrikes on Iran, President Xi Jinping has quietly put China’s most powerful weapon into the water and it hasn’t fired a single shot.





China’s Liaowang-1 Beijing’s most advanced spy ship is stationed in the Gulf of Oman right now, alongside Type 055 destroyers.





According to NBC News, data from China’s satellite fleet is being transmitted directly to Iranian command structures, giving Tehran a real-time picture of every U.S. warship, destroyer, and radar site operating in the Indian Ocean, Gulf of Oman, and Persian Gulf.





According to Euronews, the presence of these vessels has effectively ended the era of U.S. operational surprise in the region Iran now enjoys a 24/7 intelligence feed of American military movements.





It gets worse. Chinese



satellite firm MizarVision openly published detailed imagery of the U.S.



THAAD anti-ballistic missile system at Jordan’s Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base command posts, radar arrays, launchers all of it. NPR reports analysts are calling this a direct signal of willingness to provide targeting intelligence to Iran.





And the Liaowang-1 can reportedly track F-35 stealth fighters and analyse the electromagnetic signatures of fifth-generation aircraft America’s most advanced weapons stripping away every technological advantage Trump thought he had.





Can Trump strike the ship? Absolutely not.



One hit on a Chinese naval vessel and Xi Jinping enters the war openly with the world’s largest navy by hull count.

China doesn’t need to pull a trigger. It just needs to stay in the water.





What This Means for Africa:



This is no longer a U.S. vs. Iran conflict.



This is a proxy intelligence war between the world’s two superpowers and Africa sits in the middle of the economic fallout. Oil prices, trade routes, currency pressure every African nation will feel the ripple of what is happening in those waters right now.





Africa, tell us is Xi Jinping playing Trump like a chess grandmaster?



Drop your thoughts below.





