🚨🇨🇳 China isn’t just building another aircraft carrier — it may be preparing to reshape the global naval balance.





New satellite images analyzed by CSIS reveal rapid progress on what could become China’s Type 004 aircraft carrier at the Dalian shipyard. The biggest point of interest? Two large internal compartments that analysts believe could be linked to nuclear reactor containment systems.





While this does NOT officially confirm a nuclear-powered carrier, it strengthens growing speculation that Beijing is aiming for a vessel capable of operating farther, longer, and with greater endurance than its current Liaoning, Shandong, and Fujian carriers.





If confirmed, the Type 004 would become China’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier — a major milestone that could challenge U.S. naval dominance across the Indo-Pacific.





The strategic message is hard to ignore: China appears focused not only on defending nearby waters, but on projecting power across the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, and beyond.



🌏 Is this the beginning of a new era in global military competition?



Sources: CSIS, AP, Reuters, The War Zone