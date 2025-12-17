China Launches World’s First Flying Hospital



Fudan University in Shanghai built a complete operating room inside a C909 aircraft.

You read this right. The team installs the entire facility in 8 hours with a boltless system. No construction crews. No permanent buildings.





The airborne hospital performs complex eye, ear, nose, and throat surgeries. The operating room meets strict cleanliness standards and delivers the same quality care you’d find in top medical centers.





Here’s why this matters to you: Remote communities now get access to advanced surgery without traveling hundreds of miles.  Patients receive life-changing treatment where they live.





Speed drives results. China proved this approach works. Now watch this technology spread to countries worldwide.



Your community needs specialized surgery? The hospital flies to you.