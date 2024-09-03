CHINA MODEL OF DEVELOPMENT MUST BE REPLICATED IN ZAMBIA



President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia is keen to learn from China’s remarkable development to implement economic development measures that will translate development initiatives for Zambians.



President Hichilema has observed that China has made tremendous social economic development in all economic sectors worth learning from if the living standards of Zambians are to be improved.



ZANIS reports that President Hichilema said this when he held bilateral talks with Zhao Gang, the Governor of Shaanxi Province in Xian City.



“Zambia is very keen to learn the process, the stages that have taken China to undergo such rapid development,” said President Hichilema.



The Head of State said Zambia is keen on building the 60 years of bilateral ties between China and Africa forged by Kenneth Kaunda and Mao Zedong



President Hichilema said the relations have been deepened to a comprehensive strategic development cooperation under President Xi Jinping and himself that should now show and provide tangible benefits to Zambians.



Mr Hichilema pointed out that China has been strong in Economic management, social and cultural development and sound promotion of trade and investment initiative.



“A lot of progress China is making is what is benefiting China, the people of China, and the global community, and we want to benefit from that,” said President Hichilema.



President Hichilema told Mr Zhao that China, especially Shaanxi Province, is different and advanced from the Shaanxi he visited 16 years ago on private business.



He said he wants Shaanxi investments in manufacturing, Agriculture, technology and scientific development, and tourism cemented in the Zambian economy, to change the development trajectory.



President Hichilema praised Shaanxi Province’s energy sufficiency and wants Zambia to be assisted in the area in light of the climate induced energy crisis.



“We are dependent on hydropower, and with climate change, we have been exposed. We want to see how Longi Energy can help us. We need to undertake partnerships, and your partnership to benefit Zambians,” he said.



President Hichilema said he wants to tap into the agro potential of Shaanxi and galvanise much needed support for irrigation and technical skills to help Zambia grow more food for domestic and regional markets.



Mr Hichilema praised China for developing its tourism sector anchored on a rich history of cultural heritage that can be replicated to Livingstone.



And Governor Zhao said Shaanxi Province stands ready to assist Zambia’s development agenda.



Mr Zhao, who is also Communist Party of China Provincial Deputy Secretary General pointed out that the region is strong in hi- tech development, energy, agriculture, food processing among others.



He pointed out that Xian City through the Longi Green Energy Technology Company has 100 million kilowatts of installed solar energy to support its rapid development in the manufacturing sector among others.



“Shaanxi Province is expanding its focus on development cooperation in various sectors. Shaanxi would like to collaborate in multiple areas, and deepen relations with Zambia, ” Mr Zhao said.



The Shaanxi Provincial administration later hosted a Banquet in honour of President Hichilema and his delegation, that included Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote, Zambia’s Ambassador to China Ivan Zyulu and senior government officials and Embassy staff.



On September 3, 2024, President Hichilema is expected to tour the Longi Green Energy Technology Company to appreciate the company’s edge in providing solar energy solutions.



President Hichilema is keen to have Longi Green Energy Technology Company invest in Zambia to help address the ravaging power deficit the country faces due to a hydro power drought induced shortage.



The President will also visit the Mausoleum of Emperor Qinshihuang, which also houses the Terracotta Warriors of the Chinese Qin dynasty viewed by over 65, 000 people daily.



President Hichilema wants Zambia to tap into Shaanxi’s tourism success story and replicate it to Livingstone.



The Head of State invited Chinese citizens to visit Zambia in masses following the scrapping of visa fees for China.