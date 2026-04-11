China–North Korea Ties Strengthen Wang Yi Meets Kim Jong Un After 7 Years





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Pyongyang and held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, marking the first high-level engagement of this kind in seven years





Both sides emphasized the importance of deepening strategic coordination amid a volatile global environment, with a focus on safeguarding sovereignty, security, and shared development interests.





The visit signals renewed alignment between Beijing and Pyongyang, as broader geopolitical tensions continue to rise across multiple regions.