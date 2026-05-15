China Now Has the World’s Second Most Powerful Military, Says U.S. Secretary of State Rubio





U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said China has expanded its military capabilities at an “unprecedented” pace over the past decade, describing it as the second most powerful military force in the world today.





Speaking during an interview with NBC News in Beijing on May 14, Rubio said China’s military modernization extends across multiple areas, including naval power, missile systems, air defense, cyber capabilities, and advanced technologies.





While discussing regional tensions and Taiwan-related concerns, Rubio stated that China is “strengthening its military overall,” but did not directly claim Beijing was preparing for a specific military action.



China’s rapid defense modernization has become one of the defining strategic developments of the past decade and continues to shape security discussions across the Indo-Pacific region.



Source: NBC News, TASS