China officially opens the world’s highest bridge to the public

China has officially opened the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou province.

The bridge is now the world’s highest bridge standing at 625 meters (2,050 feet) above the Beipan River gorge.

Built in Guizhou, Southwest China, it spans the Huajiang Grand Canyon – known as the “Earth’s Crack.”

The massive suspension bridge stretches 2,890 metres in total length, with a 1,420-metre main span.

The structure is to cut travel time across the canyon from two hours to just two minutes.

The record-breaking structure adds to China’s growing portfolio of mega-bridges, many of which are located in the mountainous southwest.

Construction on the 2,890-meter (approx.) long suspension-steel truss bridge began on January 18, 2022.

After about three years and eight months of work, it was completed and opened to traffic on September 28, 2025.

The total cost is estimated to be roughly 2.1 billion RMB (≈ USD $280 million).

According to a load test, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge can handle 3,360 tonnes of static load in testing (using 96 heavy trucks) without exceeding safety/deflection limits.