🇨🇳🇯🇵🇺🇸 China Raises Alarm as Japan Arms Destroyers with U.S. Tomahawk Missiles



Tensions are rising as China expresses growing concern over Japan’s move to equip its Aegis destroyers with U.S.-made Tomahawk missile, a capability Beijing views as a direct security threat





According to South China Morning Post, Japan has begun full-scale integration of the missile system, with the destroyer JS Chokai undergoing upgrades and expected to conduct live-fire testing in the coming months. The system’s range up to 2,500 kilometers would allow strikes far beyond Japan’s immediate territory.





The deployment is part of Tokyo’s broader strategy to strengthen “counterstrike capabilities,” including plans to acquire up to 400 missiles from the United States.

Chinese analysts warn that this shift signals Japan’s transition toward a more assertive military posture, increasing risks of confrontation in flashpoints such as the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.