China ready to deepen political mutual trust with S. Africa- Premier Li Qiang



Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Friday that China stands ready to work with South Africa to deepen political mutual trust, and firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.





Li made the remarks when meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the 20th Group of 20 (G20) Summit scheduled here for Saturday and Sunday.





China and South Africa have jointly initiated a cooperative initiative to support Africa’s modernization, to encourage the international community to increase attention and investment in Africa, according to Li.





Li also said China is ready to work with South Africa to strengthen coordination on platforms such as BRICS and the G20, implement the four global initiatives proposed by Xi, uphold the multilateral trading system, promote reform of the global governance system, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.





Ramaphosa said that South Africa highly commends the four major global initiatives proposed by Xi.



He noted that South Africa sincerely appreciates China’s strong support for hosting the G20 Summit, saying that China plays an important role in helping the summit build consensus and deliver outcomes.





South Africa stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China within the United Nations, the G20 and other multilateral frameworks to jointly uphold multilateralism, he added.