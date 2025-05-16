Republic of Zambia



LUSAKA PROVINCIAL ADMINISTRATION



PRESS STATEMENT

CHINA READY TO HELP ZAMBIA FIGHT HIV FOLLOWING THE PULLING OUT OF AID BY THE US GOVT



LUSAKA, Zambia, 15 May 2025: China says it is ready to help Zambia fight HIV following the withdrawal of aid by the American government.



The announcement was made by Chinese Embassy in Zambia Deputy Chief of Mission Wang Sheng when he paid a courtesy call on Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata Thursday morning.



Mr Wang said China will start by donating 5,000 rapid HIV testing kits to Lusaka Province before further assistance can be made depending on Zambia’s willingness for help from that country.

He said the donation will be availed to Zambia as soon as formalities and procedures are concluded.



Mr Wang said China is ready to consolidate relations with Zambia in the health sector and other areas including the provision of Chinese traditional medicine.

He said in this regard a meeting has been arranged between between Lusaka Province and Sichuan Province in Lusaka next week.



He said the meeting will be followed up by another in Chengdu China next month on science and technology exchanges.

“We attach great importance to the relations between Sichuan Province and Lusaka Province for economic cooperation and cultural exchanges.



And LUSAKA Province Minister Sheal Mulyata said Zambia is geared for further collaboration with China in areas of common interests.

“Zambia and China share a long history and positive collaboration in various sectors such as infrastructure, tourism, transport, energy, technology and science and many more,” She said.



She said collaborating with China remains one of the top priority on President Hakainde Hichilema’s development agenda as China is one of the biggest partner in trade and investment.



Mrs Mulyata also said Lusaka will acceleration exploring ways of waste management to turn waste into energy as China is doing well in this area.



