China reiterates calls for peace talks and backs Iran’s right to nuclear energy

The US and Iran must forge a comprehensive ceasefire while Tehran has the right to pursue nuclear energy, China’s foreign minister told his Iranian counterpart in Beijing during their first face-to-face talks since the war upended global energy supplies.

Regarding the virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Wang Yi said Beijing “hopes the parties concerned will respond as soon as possible to the strong calls of the international community” to restore normal and safe navigation.

“China believes that a comprehensive cessation of hostilities admits of no delay, that restarting war is even more undesirable, ” he told Iran’s Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday, according to an English language readout from Beijing’s foreign ministry.

Wang also said that China “appreciates Iran’s commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, while believing that Iran has the legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy,” according to the readout.

Wednesday’s meeting comes days before US President Donald Trump is set to make his own visit Beijing.