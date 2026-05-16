🚨 China Rejects Nvidia Chips Even After US Approval



Donald Trump says China decided not to buy NVIDIA H200 chips even after the US approved the sale.





Trump admitted that China wants to build its own semiconductor industry instead of depending on American companies like NVIDIA.





What does this mean?

For years, advanced chips were one of America’s biggest pressure tools against China.



But now China seems more focused on becoming fully independent instead of relying on US technology.





Trump also hinted that NVIDIA already has technology more advanced than the H200, showing how fast the AI chip race is moving.





This is bigger than business.

The US tried to use chips as leverage… but China may be choosing self-reliance instead.



❓ If China no longer depends on American chips, has the US lost one of its strongest bargaining tools?