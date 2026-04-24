China Reportedly Developing Fourth Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier to Expand Naval Aviation Capabilities





China is reportedly advancing plans for a fourth aircraft carrier, expected to be nuclear-powered and designed to significantly enhance its naval aviation reach, according to recent defense reporting.





Detailed assessments indicate that this next-generation carrier may incorporate advanced electromagnetic catapult systems similar to those seen on China’s Type 003 Fujian, but with expanded endurance and operational range due to nuclear propulsion. Such a shift would allow sustained blue-water deployments without the logistical constraints of conventional fueling, marking a notable step in the modernization of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).





If confirmed, the development of a nuclear-powered carrier would place China among a small group of nations capable of operating such platforms, reflecting long-term ambitions to project power beyond regional waters.

Analysts suggest the vessel could be designed to support a larger and more diverse air wing, potentially narrowing capability gaps with existing U.S. carrier strike groups, particularly the Ford-class in terms of sortie generation and operational flexibility.





While timelines and technical specifications remain unconfirmed, the program underscores China’s continued investment in carrier-based aviation and broader naval expansion efforts. The move is being closely observed by defense analysts as part of the evolving balance of maritime power.



Source: Army Recognition