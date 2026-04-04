China Reportedly Seeks Access to Downed F-15 Wreckage for Reverse Engineering



Reports suggest that China has expressed interest in obtaining debris from a downed F-15E Strike Eagle reportedly shot down inside Iran, with the aim of conducting reverse engineering analysis.





The move is believed to focus on studying structural components, materials, and potential vulnerabilities that could inform future countermeasures against similar aircraft.

Such analysis could provide insights into avionics protection, survivability features, and weaknesses under combat conditions.





There has been no official confirmation from Beijing or Tehran regarding any transfer or cooperation.

If verified, the development would raise concerns over sensitive military technology exposure and could have long-term implications for future aerial warfare dynamics.