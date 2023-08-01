China restricts export of drones due to ‘national security concerns’

China will impose export restrictions on drones and drone equipment to “safeguard national security and interests,” according to a statement made by the country’s commerce ministry on Monday. This decision may have an impact on the situation in Ukraine.

Vendors will need to request approval to export specific drone engines, lasers, imaging, communications, and radar equipment due to the equipment restrictions. The restrictions, which go into effect on September 1, also apply to consumer-grade drones that meet particular requirements.

An unnamed ministry representative issued an internet statement banning the export of any civilian drones not covered by the regulations for military use.

The statement added that China has “consistently opposed the use of civilian drones for military purposes” and that its “modest expansion of the scope of drone control this time is an important measure to demonstrate its commitment as a responsible major country to implement global security initiatives and maintain world peace.”

As Moscow wages war on its neighbour, drones have become a more prevalent component of modern warfare, being used by both Russia and Ukraine. During the conflict, civilian drones that could be modified or used for military purposes have also gained attention.

CNN discovered proof of an armed, downed Chinese-made drone earlier this year that had been deployed to target Ukrainian military.

It was their airframe, the manufacturer, Mugin Limited, said CNN, calling the situation “deeply unfortunate.”

The devices are referred to as “Alibaba drones” by some tech journalists since they can be purchased for up to $15,000 on Chinese marketplace websites like Alibaba and Taobao.

China has a substantial domestic drone manufacturing business and exports drones to many nations, including the United States.

A report created by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which claimed that as of March, China “had shipped more than $12 million in drones and drone parts” to Russia, was published last week. The report cited a “third-party analysis” of Russian customs data and stated that China had exported more than $12 million in drones and drone parts to Russia.

The paper, headed “Support Provided by the People’s Republic of China to Russia” and dated 2023, mostly bases its assertions on information from open sources and news coverage from Western media.

The report mentions shipments of “dual-use” equipment but does not say if the alleged drone shipments were utilised in combat.

Friday, a representative for China’s Foreign Ministry denied the claim, stating that Beijing’s collaboration with Moscow “does not target any third party.”

In a statement released in April, the Commerce Ministry refuted claims that China was aiding Russia militarily by exporting drones to the front lines, labelling media reports of such behaviour as “deliberate smears.”

A spokeswoman stated that some Chinese civilian drone businesses had also “taken the initiative to suspend their operations in conflict areas” since the “crisis” in Ukraine started. This was due to China’s limitations on specific drones, which barred them from being used for “non-peaceful purposes,” the spokesperson added.

Chinese leaders have long been cautioned by Western officials not to financially back the Russian war. Beijing has maintained its diplomatic and financial backing for Moscow despite claiming neutrality in the war.

However, there are “ongoing concerns” that Chinese companies may be giving Russia technology that could “advance its aggression in Ukraine,” according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who stated in June that Washington had “received assurances from China that it is not and will not provide lethal assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine.”

The measures also come amid high-tech export restrictions between the United States and China as a result of growing worries in Washington about the threat Beijing poses to its national security.

China claimed that its new policies, which were unveiled on Monday, do not target “any specific” nation.

Henry Gao, a law professor at Singapore Management University, claims that the limitations are an addition to the drone export prohibitions Beijing has already put in place for the better part of the last 20 years.

In recent years, “especially since the US-China trade war,” China has also placed restrictions on the grounds of national security, he claimed.

The additional actions would “further exacerbate US-China tensions and make it harder for businesses in both countries to do business,” Gao continued.

According to two US lawmakers, the largest drone manufacturer in the world, DJI, which is based in Shenzhen, makes more than 50% of the drones marketed in the US. US public safety agencies like DJI models. They proposed legislation earlier this year that would prevent the firm from using the communications infrastructure in the US.

The US implemented broad rules last year that prevent Chinese corporations from acquiring sophisticated semiconductors and chip-making machinery without a licence. Beijing implemented export restrictions on two components necessary for the production of semiconductors last month. The restrictions start on August 1.

Already, drones are a factor in US-China tensions.

In 2021, the US added DJI to a list of companies to avoid investing in because of allegations that the company assisted in the mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims and other racial and religious minorities in China’s Xinjiang region.

The business was prohibited from acquiring American technology since it was already on the US Entity List. DJI vehemently denied doing anything to earn a spot on the list.

Following the ministry’s announcement on Tuesday, DJI posted a statement to its website in which it declared that it had never created or marketed any technology for military use and that it would “actively cooperate” with the new export control regulations.