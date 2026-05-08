China says deeply concerned after Chinese-linked tanker attacked near Hormuz

China said on Friday it was deeply concerned after a Chinese-linked tanker was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.

“There are Chinese aboard the vessel but no reported crew casualties so far,” China’s foreign ministry said.

A Chinese-owned oil products tanker was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week, marking the first reported attack on a Chinese oil tanker since the conflict began.

According to Reuters, the vessel’s deck caught fire during the incident near the coast of the United Arab Emirates. Maritime security sources identified the ship as the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker JV Innovation.