CHINA SAYS “NO THANKS” TO NVIDIA’S H200 CHIPS, EVEN AFTER TRUMP SAID “GO AHEAD”

In a plot twist no one saw coming, Beijing is now restricting access to Nvidia’s ultra-powerful H200 chips right after Trump cleared the way for them to be exported to China.



Yes, you read that right: the U.S. just loosened the leash, and China yanked it tighter.

The H200 is Nvidia’s next-gen AI beast with faster memory, more compute, and exactly the kind of chip that supercharges everything from LLMs to military-grade surveillance systems.



So why would Beijing block its own companies from buying it?

Simple: Control. Strategy. Paranoia. Maybe all three.

This could be China trying to:
Push domestic alternatives
Tighten grip on foreign tech use
Avoid dependency on U.S. technology and imports


Whatever the reason, it’s a signal: China’s not just reacting to U.S. policy anymore, it’s playing offense in the AI cold war.

Tech decoupling isn’t just happening.

It’s accelerating, from both sides.

Source: Financial Times

