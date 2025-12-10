CHINA SAYS “NO THANKS” TO NVIDIA’S H200 CHIPS, EVEN AFTER TRUMP SAID “GO AHEAD”
In a plot twist no one saw coming, Beijing is now restricting access to Nvidia’s ultra-powerful H200 chips right after Trump cleared the way for them to be exported to China.
Yes, you read that right: the U.S. just loosened the leash, and China yanked it tighter.
The H200 is Nvidia’s next-gen AI beast with faster memory, more compute, and exactly the kind of chip that supercharges everything from LLMs to military-grade surveillance systems.
So why would Beijing block its own companies from buying it?
Simple: Control. Strategy. Paranoia. Maybe all three.
This could be China trying to:
Push domestic alternatives
Tighten grip on foreign tech use
Avoid dependency on U.S. technology and imports
Whatever the reason, it’s a signal: China’s not just reacting to U.S. policy anymore, it’s playing offense in the AI cold war.
Tech decoupling isn’t just happening.
It’s accelerating, from both sides.
