CHINA SAYS “NO THANKS” TO NVIDIA’S H200 CHIPS, EVEN AFTER TRUMP SAID “GO AHEAD”





In a plot twist no one saw coming, Beijing is now restricting access to Nvidia’s ultra-powerful H200 chips right after Trump cleared the way for them to be exported to China.





Yes, you read that right: the U.S. just loosened the leash, and China yanked it tighter.



The H200 is Nvidia’s next-gen AI beast with faster memory, more compute, and exactly the kind of chip that supercharges everything from LLMs to military-grade surveillance systems.





So why would Beijing block its own companies from buying it?



Simple: Control. Strategy. Paranoia. Maybe all three.



This could be China trying to:

Push domestic alternatives

Tighten grip on foreign tech use

Avoid dependency on U.S. technology and imports





Whatever the reason, it’s a signal: China’s not just reacting to U.S. policy anymore, it’s playing offense in the AI cold war.

Tech decoupling isn’t just happening.



It’s accelerating, from both sides.



Source: Financial Times