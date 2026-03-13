China Sends $200,000 to Families of Iranian Students Killed in U.S. and Israeli Airstrikes — Beijing Condemns Attacks on Schools and Civilian Areas

China Sends R3.7 Million to Families of Iranian Students Killed in U.S. and Israeli Airstrikes — Beijing Condemns Attacks on Schools and Civilian Areas





China has announced emergency humanitarian support for families of Iranian students who were reportedly killed during recent airstrikes linked to the ongoing conflict involving United States and Israel.





The Red Cross Society of China confirmed that it will provide $200,000 (about R3.7 million) in aid to families who lost their children in the attacks. The funds will be delivered through the Iranian Red Crescent Society, which will distribute the assistance directly to affected households.





Chinese officials say the donation is meant to support grieving families and highlight the growing humanitarian concerns as the conflict escalates. Reports indicate that several students were killed when strikes hit areas near schools, including a deadly incident in the city of Minab.





China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun strongly condemned attacks targeting civilian locations, saying strikes on schools and populated areas violate international humanitarian law and put innocent lives at risk.





The announcement comes as tensions continue to intensify between Iran, Israel, and the United States, with the conflict raising concerns worldwide about the safety of civilians caught in the crossfire.





China also indicated that additional humanitarian assistance could follow if the crisis deepens.