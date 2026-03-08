China Signals Retreat: Hosting Trump Amid Iran Fallout Hints at Craving Cheap Oil Stability





Beijing is pushing ahead with plans to roll out the red carpet for President Trump later this month, undeterred by America’s decisive strikes that crippled Iran’s regime and disrupted global energy flows.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for an immediate ceasefire in the Iran conflict while reaffirming preparations for the Xi-Trump summit, framing China as a voice for stability.





The move reveals a clear priority: preserve the fragile trade truce and avoid further escalation that could spike already volatile oil prices.

With cheap Iranian crude off the table and Middle East chaos threatening supply lines, Beijing appears eager to lock in predictable access to American markets and resources before costs spiral higher.