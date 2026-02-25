🚨 Breaking News : China Surpasses U.S. in Nuclear Submarine Production with 10 Boats Launched in Five Years 🇨🇳⚡🇺🇸





Summary:

According to a report published by Army Recognition, citing analysis from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), China has launched 10 nuclear-powered submarines between 2021 and 2025, exceeding U.S. production over the same period in both number and total displacement. The development highlights Beijing’s accelerated naval modernization and expanding undersea deterrent capability.





Production Numbers and Displacement



Between 2021 and 2025, China launched 10 nuclear submarines with a combined displacement of approximately 79,000 tonnes. In comparison, the United States launched seven nuclear submarines totaling around 55,000 tonnes during the same timeframe.





The figures indicate that China has temporarily overtaken the U.S. in production output and aggregate tonnage, marking a notable shift in submarine construction tempo.





Classes Involved



The reported Chinese launches include:



Type 094 submarine ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) forming a core component of China’s sea-based nuclear deterrent.





Type 093B submarine nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) designed for escort, anti-ship, and anti-submarine warfare missions.





These vessels were constructed at facilities operated by Bohai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co. in Huludao, Liaoning Province. Satellite imagery reportedly shows multiple hulls under construction and fitting-out activity, indicating sustained production momentum.





Industrial Tempo and Strategic Implications



Recent production patterns suggest China has approached a build rhythm comparable to the U.S. Navy’s planned “1+2” annual cadence typically referring to one ballistic missile submarine and two attack submarines per year in future U.S. planning cycles.





While U.S. submarines remain widely regarded as technologically advanced and quieter, China’s increased output reflects growing industrial capacity and strategic prioritization of undersea warfare. The expansion supports Beijing’s broader effort to strengthen its nuclear triad and enhance maritime deterrence, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.





The development does not necessarily indicate parity in capability, but it does demonstrate that China has significantly narrowed the production gap in nuclear-powered submarine construction.





Source: Army Recognition, citing data and analysis from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).