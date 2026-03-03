China Tells Iran: “Don’t Touch Qatar’s LNG – Keep the Strait Open”



Amid escalating US-Israeli strikes on Iran and a near-total freeze in Strait of Hormuz tanker traffic, Beijing is quietly but firmly telling Tehran: hands off Qatari LNG and oil shipments.





According to Bloomberg, Chinese state energy executives report clear pressure from Beijing – don’t target or disrupt tankers carrying liquefied natural gas and crude through the vital chokepoint.





Why the tough love from Iran’s biggest oil buyer and diplomatic shield?



– China sources roughly 30-40% of its LNG from Qatar, with the Strait handling ~20% of global LNG flows.



– Any blockade would hammer Asian energy security far harder than the West (most Persian Gulf exports head east).

– Iran itself sends the bulk of its sanctioned crude to China – closing the Strait would be economic self-sabotage for Tehran.





Mario Nawfal flagged the move on X, tying it to the broader chaos: limited US evacuation options from Israel, grounded flights, and skyrocketing energy prices as Qatar’s massive LNG facility shuts down and Hormuz shipping grinds to a halt.





Bottom line: Even “allies” have red lines when energy security is on the line. China isn’t letting Iran turn a regional war into a global energy meltdown.