China Tests Fully Autonomous Farming

China is testing a new approach to agriculture with the Honghu T70, an autonomous tractor already operating across multiple provinces.





The machine can handle full farming cycles on its own—ploughing, sowing, spraying, and harvesting—using BeiDou satellite navigation and onboard sensors with centimeter-level precision.





With rural labor shortages increasing and fewer young workers entering farming, these electric autonomous systems are becoming a key solution to maintain productivity.





While still expanding, this shift points toward a future where automation plays a major role in global agriculture, especially in regions facing workforce challenges.