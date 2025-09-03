China to unveil ‘world’s most powerful laser defence system’

China is expected to unveil what it claims is “the most powerful laser air defence system in the world” during a major military parade in Beijing tomorrow to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

The highly anticipated event will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, with lasers set to take centre stage in the showcase of new weapons by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Rehearsals in the Chinese capital revealed the system mounted on an eight-wheeled truck, covered under a green tarpaulin. Once revealed, it is expected to demonstrate China’s advances in military technology, though analysts remain cautious about the true extent of its capabilities.

According to reports, the weapon is likely to be the OW5-A10, a truck-mounted 10kw laser designed to intercept swarms of drones. A Chinese military-linked social media account described it as the world’s most powerful laser air defence system.

Rob Peters, senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, said US experts would be looking closely for “technical indicators” to assess whether the system is genuinely advanced or more of a showpiece. “Whenever [China] shows new exquisite technologies … we should be a little bit cautious that they have got the best stuff or they know how to use it,” he said.

The PLA is also expected to display four new anti-ship missiles from the “eagle attack” class. Officials said all equipment in the parade is domestically produced and already in active service.

Military analysts note that China has used previous parades to highlight strategic priorities. In 2015, the focus was on missiles capable of striking the US mainland, while in 2019 drones dominated the showcase with the unveiling of the GJ-11 attack drone.

Song Zhongping, a Chinese military commentator and former instructor, told AFP that Beijing’s focus on advanced weaponry reflects its strategic concerns over the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. “China must develop powerful anti-ship and anti-aircraft carrier capabilities to prevent the US from posing a serious threat to China’s national security,” he said.

All eyes will be on Tiananmen Square as the parade unfolds, with observers worldwide watching to see if Beijing delivers on its latest military claims.