China Warns Europe: Seizing Russian Assets Will Backfire



China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian delivered a sharp response to the European Commission’s proposal to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine, calling it a violation of international law and a dangerous precedent.

Speaking at a regular press conference on December 2, Lin stated that “China consistently opposes unilateral sanctions that violate international law and lack authorization from the UN Security Council”.





But here’s where it gets interesting: Lin didn’t just criticize the legality—he warned about the economic consequences. According to the Chinese official, “such actions will undoubtedly undermine the credibility of Europe’s financial and banking system and erode international confidence in it”. He added that parties should focus on creating favorable conditions for peace talks instead of escalating tensions.





The European Commission’s proposal aims to raise around 140 billion euros through frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

But China’s warning raises a critical question: if major powers can unilaterally freeze and seize sovereign assets, what does that mean for the stability of the global financial system?